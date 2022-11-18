FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sonder Holdings Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SOND)

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sonder in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Sonder’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sonder’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SOND. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sonder from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sonder from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th.

Sonder Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonder

NASDAQ SOND opened at 1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $430.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.21. Sonder has a 1-year low of 0.90 and a 1-year high of 10.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonder by 23.6% in the second quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sonder by 189.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Sonder in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Sonder in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonder in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Martin Picard sold 46,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 2.14, for a total transaction of 99,150.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sonder

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

