Desjardins Comments on K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Desjardins decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for K92 Mining in a report released on Monday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital raised their price objective on K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.71.

K92 Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE KNT opened at C$7.11 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 28.44.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$47.68 million during the quarter.

K92 Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.