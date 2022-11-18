Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.90.

AQN opened at C$9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.94. The company has a market cap of C$6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 111.00. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$9.89 and a 12 month high of C$20.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26.

In related news, Senior Officer Arun Banskota acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.30 per share, with a total value of C$1,476,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 196,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,411,980.80. In related news, Senior Officer Arun Banskota acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.30 per share, with a total value of C$1,476,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 196,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,411,980.80. Also, Director Christopher Huskilson acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.63 per share, with a total value of C$197,667.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$595,793.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.246 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,088.89%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

