Brokers Issue Forecasts for Jack in the Box Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Jack in the Box in a report released on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $5.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.91. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on JACK. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.10.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $99.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $55,268,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 6,023.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,025,000 after purchasing an additional 547,862 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 667,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,363,000 after buying an additional 338,068 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

