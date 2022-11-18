Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.42) Per Share

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akumin in a report issued on Sunday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.42) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.06). The consensus estimate for Akumin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.
Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.75 target price on shares of Akumin in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Akumin Stock Up 1.3 %
Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$243.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.36 million.
About Akumin
Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.
Featured Stories
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.