Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.42) Per Share

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akumin in a report issued on Sunday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.42) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.06). The consensus estimate for Akumin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Get Akumin alerts:

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.75 target price on shares of Akumin in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Akumin Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:AKU opened at C$1.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.53. The firm has a market cap of C$136.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 744.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Akumin has a 52-week low of C$0.58 and a 52-week high of C$3.05.

Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$243.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.36 million.

About Akumin

(Get Rating)

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.