Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($5.27) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.27) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($5.02). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Relmada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.38) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim downgraded Relmada Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Relmada Therapeutics to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $180.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,864.1% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,383,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,707,000 after buying an additional 567,573 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,936,000 after buying an additional 419,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,540,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after buying an additional 353,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 155,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.