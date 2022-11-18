HC Wainwright Weighs in on RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.66) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.94). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RAPT Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.70) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.50) EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Column Group LLC lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 91.2% in the second quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 2,680,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,450 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after purchasing an additional 913,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 159.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,273,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 783,026 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $12,999,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 139.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 859,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after buying an additional 500,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $224,965 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.
