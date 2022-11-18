Brokers Set Expectations for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.35.

Shares of FVI stock opened at C$4.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 32.86. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$2.82 and a 12-month high of C$6.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

