Redfin Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($3.57) Per Share (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Redfin in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.57) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.21). Oppenheimer has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($3.39) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.69 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 11.69%.

RDFN has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Redfin from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Redfin to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Redfin to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. Redfin has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $45.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 193.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 16.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Redfin by 67.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 43,180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Redfin by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,386.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $133,734.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,501.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Slavet acquired 100,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,386.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

