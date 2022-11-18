Brokers Offer Predictions for Sachem Capital Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sachem Capital in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Sachem Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sachem Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

SACH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on shares of Sachem Capital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sachem Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Sachem Capital has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $152.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 904,782 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Sachem Capital by 936.0% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 652,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 589,703 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in Sachem Capital in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sachem Capital in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

