FY2022 EPS Estimates for KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Raised by Analyst

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KemPharm in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.68). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KemPharm’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for KemPharm’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KMPH. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on KemPharm in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on KemPharm from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of KemPharm stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. KemPharm has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMPH. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in KemPharm during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KemPharm during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm in the third quarter valued at $88,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

