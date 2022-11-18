B. Riley Comments on Gladstone Land Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gladstone Land in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Land’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $714.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0458 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the third quarter worth about $1,711,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 53.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 116,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 13.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

