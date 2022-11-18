Clarus Securities Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$47.68 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.71.

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$7.11 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.01 and a twelve month high of C$10.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 28.44.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

