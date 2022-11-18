Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Lowered to C$4.80

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.80 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.88.

CHR stock opened at C$3.09 on Tuesday. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$2.24 and a 52-week high of C$4.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$627.43 million and a P/E ratio of 13.43.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

