Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Cut to C$1.80 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TWM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$1.35 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.65.

Shares of TWM stock opened at C$1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$507.33 million and a P/E ratio of 8.57. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$0.97 and a 12-month high of C$1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.25.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

