Scotiabank Trims SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Target Price to C$31.50

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$33.25 to C$31.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SRU.UN. National Bankshares dropped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.75 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SRU.UN opened at C$26.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.93. The company has a market cap of C$4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 4.19. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$24.94 and a 12-month high of C$33.48.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

