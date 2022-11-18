TD Securities Downgrades Shawcor (TSE:SCL) to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$12.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.75 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.75.

Shawcor Trading Up 5.1 %

SCL stock opened at C$11.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.15. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of C$4.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of C$839.57 million and a PE ratio of -11.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Shawcor

In other Shawcor news, Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 15,902 shares of Shawcor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$130,466.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$99,494.76.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

