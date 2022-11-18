Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at National Bankshares

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$11.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$828.87 million and a PE ratio of 32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$10.89 and a 52-week high of C$15.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.89.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

About Sienna Senior Living

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 267.43%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

