Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut Shawcor from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$13.50 price objective on Shawcor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.75.

Shares of TSE SCL opened at C$11.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$839.57 million and a P/E ratio of -11.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80. Shawcor has a 1-year low of C$4.24 and a 1-year high of C$12.10.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 15,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$130,466.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$99,494.76.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

