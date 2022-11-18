ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €6.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.50 ($6.70) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.22) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.43) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($6.70) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($16.49) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.58) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €8.56 ($8.83) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €6.44 ($6.64) and a twelve month high of €15.55 ($16.03). The company’s fifty day moving average is €7.32 and its 200-day moving average is €8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

