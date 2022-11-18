Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for null (LON:IDS)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of null (LON:IDS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($2.94) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on null from GBX 270 ($3.17) to GBX 190 ($2.23) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on null from GBX 144 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.41) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

LON IDS opened at GBX 237.30 ($2.79) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.78. null has a 1 year low of GBX 173.65 ($2.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 531.40 ($6.24).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

