Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Short Interest Update

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,605,100 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the October 15th total of 1,731,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 553.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELEEF. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEEF opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $14.15.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.