Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Down 11.0% in October

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the October 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on EUXTF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Euronext from €77.00 ($79.38) to €78.00 ($80.41) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Euronext from €101.00 ($104.12) to €94.00 ($96.91) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Euronext from €103.70 ($106.91) to €91.50 ($94.33) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronext currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUXTF opened at $69.30 on Friday. Euronext has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.78.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

