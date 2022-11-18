Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Short Interest Update

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.5 days.

Spectral Medical Stock Performance

EDTXF stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. Spectral Medical has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative net margin of 680.43% and a negative return on equity of 603.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Spectral Medical will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

