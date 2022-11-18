Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 309.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Flow Traders from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Flow Traders Price Performance

OTCMKTS FLTDF opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40. Flow Traders has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $39.40.

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. It provides liquidity that allows investors to continue to buy or sell exchange traded products or other financial instruments. The company offers liquidity through on screen, which is conducted on stock exchanges; and off exchange through request for quote platforms.

Featured Articles

