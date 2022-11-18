Short Interest in First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Decreases By 7.4%

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 577,100 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 623,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 721.4 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCXXF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $15.07.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

