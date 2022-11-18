Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Performance

EYE opened at GBX 567.50 ($6.67) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £149.97 million and a P/E ratio of 28,375.00. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 1-year low of GBX 384 ($4.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 675 ($7.93). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 565.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 539.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Eye Solutions Group

In related news, insider Robert Senior bought 4,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 555 ($6.52) per share, with a total value of £24,997.20 ($29,373.91).

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

