Royal Bank of Canada Trims Drax Group (LON:DRX) Target Price to GBX 950

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,175 ($13.81) to GBX 950 ($11.16) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 616 ($7.24) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,170 ($13.75) to GBX 820 ($9.64) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Drax Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 740.17 ($8.70).

Drax Group Stock Performance

DRX stock opened at GBX 601 ($7.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 581.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 668.11. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 467.20 ($5.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 845.89 ($9.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 1,178.43.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

