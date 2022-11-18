BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 900 ($10.58) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 970 ($11.40) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 965 ($11.34) to GBX 1,000 ($11.75) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($11.99) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 953.60 ($11.21).

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 774.40 ($9.10) on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 856.81 ($10.07). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 798.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 787.90. The company has a market capitalization of £24.00 billion and a PE ratio of 1,790.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14.

In other news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 153,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($9.80), for a total transaction of £1,284,159.84 ($1,509,000.99). Insiders acquired a total of 57 shares of company stock valued at $44,260 over the last three months.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

