James Cropper’s (CRPR) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

James Cropper Trading Up 0.6 %

CRPR opened at GBX 850 ($9.99) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 965.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,010.62. The company has a market cap of £81.22 million and a P/E ratio of 6,071.43. James Cropper has a 1-year low of GBX 750 ($8.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,650 ($19.39).

Get James Cropper alerts:

James Cropper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. James Cropper’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

James Cropper Company Profile

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and moulded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures nonwovens material used in zero solutions, aerospace and defense, fire protection, construction, and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James Cropper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Cropper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.