adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($123.71) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ADS. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($164.95) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($190.72) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($85.57) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, November 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €85.00 ($87.63) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €165.00 ($170.10) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of ADS stock opened at €129.04 ($133.03) on Tuesday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($168.71) and a one year high of €201.01 ($207.23). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €121.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €153.39.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.