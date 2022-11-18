adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($123.71) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on ADS. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($164.95) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($190.72) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($85.57) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, November 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €85.00 ($87.63) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €165.00 ($170.10) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, November 7th.
adidas Stock Performance
Shares of ADS stock opened at €129.04 ($133.03) on Tuesday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($168.71) and a one year high of €201.01 ($207.23). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €121.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €153.39.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
Read More
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.