Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €7.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($7.22) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Trading Up 0.3 %

FRA:PBB opened at €7.53 ($7.76) on Tuesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12 month low of €10.36 ($10.68) and a 12 month high of €15.46 ($15.94). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.87.

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.