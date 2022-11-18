Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €7.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($7.22) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Trading Up 0.3 %
FRA:PBB opened at €7.53 ($7.76) on Tuesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12 month low of €10.36 ($10.68) and a 12 month high of €15.46 ($15.94). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.87.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile
