Brokers Set Expectations for Tenax Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.40) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Tenax Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of TENX opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,836 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

