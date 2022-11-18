Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for T-Mobile US, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 13th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

TMUS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $147.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $183.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.94 and a 200 day moving average of $137.76.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

