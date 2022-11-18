FY2022 EPS Estimates for Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Cut by Analyst

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Americas Silver in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Americas Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Americas Silver Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a negative net margin of 81.08%. The company had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,335,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 565,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,034,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 157,990 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,550,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 838,844 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares during the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Americas Silver

(Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.