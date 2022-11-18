Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.50) Per Share

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vor Biopharma in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.50) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.35). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vor Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vor Biopharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.87) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Vor Biopharma from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Vor Biopharma from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71. Vor Biopharma has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vor Biopharma by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vor Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.