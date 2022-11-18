FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Issued By HC Wainwright

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the company will earn ($0.76) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.09). The consensus estimate for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

VRCA opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $94.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.93.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 67,627 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 182,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 89,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 46,050 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

