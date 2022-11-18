FY2022 EPS Estimates for Verano Holdings Corp. Cut by Alliance Global Partners (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Verano in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Verano’s FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Verano had a negative return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $223.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.43 million.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Verano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verano currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

VRNOF opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19. The company has a market cap of $90.25 million and a P/E ratio of -6.53. Verano has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

