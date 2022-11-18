Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Walker & Dunlop, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the financial services provider will earn $6.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.15. The consensus estimate for Walker & Dunlop’s current full-year earnings is $6.68 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

WD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $81.03 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $75.33 and a 52 week high of $156.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,845,000 after buying an additional 85,505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,134,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,243,000 after purchasing an additional 35,324 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 732,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

