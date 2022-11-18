Research Analysts Offer Predictions for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WhiteHorse Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WHF. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on WhiteHorse Finance to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Down 1.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

Shares of WHF opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $305.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.29. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.37%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

Featured Articles

