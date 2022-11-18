Contrasting Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) & iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) and iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tactile Systems Technology and iRhythm Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 iRhythm Technologies 0 2 8 0 2.80

Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus target price of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 185.95%. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus target price of $158.36, suggesting a potential upside of 49.02%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than iRhythm Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

85.0% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and iRhythm Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $208.06 million 0.79 -$11.81 million ($1.50) -5.44 iRhythm Technologies $322.83 million 9.91 -$101.36 million ($4.32) -24.60

Tactile Systems Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iRhythm Technologies. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and iRhythm Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology -12.78% -12.70% -6.22% iRhythm Technologies -33.79% -39.31% -22.42%

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats iRhythm Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. The company's Zio XT and AT monitors, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensors, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

