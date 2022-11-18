ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Receives GBX 468.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 468.71 ($5.51).

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITM. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.05) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.18) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

LON:ITM opened at GBX 87.78 ($1.03) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £540.86 million and a P/E ratio of -15.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 102.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 185.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. ITM Power has a 1-year low of GBX 66.02 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 487 ($5.72).

In other ITM Power news, insider Denise Cockrem purchased 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £4,987.40 ($5,860.63). In other news, insider Denise Cockrem acquired 4,534 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £4,987.40 ($5,860.63). Also, insider Graham Cooley acquired 22,526 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £25,003.86 ($29,381.74). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 27,503 shares of company stock worth $3,044,028.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

