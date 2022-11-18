Analysts Set NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Price Target at $6,541.14

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6,541.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXGPF. Panmure Gordon raised shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,100 ($95.18) to GBX 7,000 ($82.26) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,450 ($75.79) to GBX 5,200 ($61.10) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,200 ($72.86) to GBX 5,700 ($66.98) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NEXT stock opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. NEXT has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $68.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.61.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

