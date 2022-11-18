Brokerages Set Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) PT at $20.38

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.38.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,755. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan
Kinder Morgan Stock Performance
NYSE:KMI opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.94.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.
Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.91%.
About Kinder Morgan
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.
See Also
