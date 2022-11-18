Brokerages Set Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) PT at $20.38

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,755. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 66,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 121,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 325,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,085,000 after purchasing an additional 220,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,014,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.91%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

