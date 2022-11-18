Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Receives C$31.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.70.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Stock Down 2.9 %

GOOS stock opened at C$23.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.44. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of C$20.01 and a twelve month high of C$66.28.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.