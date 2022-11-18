Brokerages Set Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Target Price at $151.00

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $130.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.43.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 14.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.7% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.