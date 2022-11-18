American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Receives $4.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$3.75 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance

AHOTF stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $3.53.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

