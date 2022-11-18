CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Receives $51.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CinCor Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Sunday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CinCor Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,087,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,581,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,000.

CinCor Pharma Trading Up 2.7 %

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

Shares of CINC stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. CinCor Pharma has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $43.15.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

