Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives $51.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.20.

ARQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

ARQT opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 13.39 and a quick ratio of 13.27. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $121,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,940.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $180,760. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $162,443,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 177,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 102,767 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

