Brokerages Set Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) PT at $68.50

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average is $58.91. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $70.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $29,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at $363,902.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

Further Reading

